Barcelona (AFP)

Cadiz called for the temporary suspension of the Spanish Football League, until an answer is obtained regarding his appeal against an arbitral error committed against him by the “mouse” video assistant referee, according to what he said.

Cadiz complained of an injustice committed against him on January 16, when he was ahead of Elche, bottom of the league standings, with a goal, before the latter equalized through Argentine Esequiel Ponce in the 81st minute.

Bonsey was returning from an offside position during the attack from which the goal came, but neither the main referee and his assistant nor the assistant video referee intervened, so the goal that deprived Cadiz of two points was counted.

Cadiz asked the Spanish Federation for the game to cancel the result and return the last nine minutes of the match, but the latter did not respond to his request.

Kadesh said in a statement that he had submitted the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), and demanded that the Spanish League be suspended temporarily “to prevent harm and harm to Kadesh,” repeating his previous request to repeat the last nine minutes while maintaining his 1-0 lead.

And he stated in the statement that he was “significantly affected” by “an unfortunate act and negligence on the part of the arbitration team, specifically the referees in the video assistant referee room.”

The Andalusian club currently ranks sixteenth, two points above the relegation zone.