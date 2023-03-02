In June 2013, Vladimir Putin separated from Lyudmila Putina and since then the Russian president has not remarried. However, the political leader is believed to have an established relationship with former sportswoman Alina Kbaevawho is a former gymnast and Olympic medalist with whom he would have four children in common.

According to a report by the independent media group Proekt, Vladimir Putin, 70, lives with his 39-year-old girlfriend.on a large, heavily guarded country estate that features several palatial mansions and a playground for your children little ones. This one is in a villa on Putin’s property on Lake Valdai, about 250 miles northwest of Moscow.

The investigation revealed that the Russian president bought a property empire worth £100 million from Kbaeva. Construction of the mansion began in 2020 and was completed two years later, according to Proekt.

This property is 3,962 square meters and was built entirely of wood in the style of a typical Russian dacha. The construction was carried out by a company owned by Yiri Kovalchuck, the Russian businessman also known as “Putin’s banker”.

Alina Kabaeva, gymnast and Olympic champion who is allegedly a lover of Vladimir Putin

Close sources told Proekt that they had seen some children playing inside the facilities, and in satellite images taken between 2016 and 2020 you can see a children’s playground in the forest and it is believed that it was built for the family.

The outlet’s journalists have reported that Kabeeva’s home is located just 800 meters from the “golden” house, Putin’s private and best-guarded residence. Furthermore, Proekt claims, this place has a pier and from there you can take a boat through a small canal to a huge classical palatial park set on a 28-hectare plot.

They also reported that inside the house “there is a huge spa complex with a solarium, a cryogenic chamber, a 25-meter pool, a Hamman, a sauna, a mud bath, massage baths, cosmetology and dentistry areas.” .

To travel to this place Putin uses his “personal armored train”, for this reason a secret guarded station was built near the residence. Similar stations have also been built on his other properties in Sochi and Novo-Ogaryovo.

On the other hand, the report revealed that Kabaeva has a retinue of escorts who attend to all her needs, some of them are her relatives. This investigation was based on documents provided by an unidentified whistleblower who is a close friend of the president.

