SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Demand for Gol flights increased 209.5% in April compared to the same period a year earlier, while supply rose 227.8%, the airline said in a statement to the market on Thursday. .

Gol’s total occupancy rate last month was 78.2%, down from 82.8% in the same period last year, when Brazil was experiencing a spike in Covid-19 cases and more health restrictions. rigid.

(By Beatriz Garcia)

The post Demand for Gol flights more than triples in April compared to 2021 appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

