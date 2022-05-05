Nvidia has announced several new features for GeForce Now, the streaming video game service accessible from different platforms: users with GeForce NOW RTX 3080 subscription can now play in streaming up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second on native apps for PC and Mac. By leveraging NVIDIA’s DLSS in the cloud, 4K streaming gets a boost with AI rendering technology that increases graphics performance using dedicated AI Tensor Core processors on RTX GPUs. Then there are new devices supported at 120Hz capable of transmitting at 120 FPS including the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra, the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3, as well as the OnePlus 9 Pro. As for games, GeForce Now welcomes in its library three new games from Electronic Arts related to the world of Star Wars: Star Wars Battlefront II, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order And Star Wars: Squadrons (Steam and Origin). All three games are currently on sale on Steam and Origin. During the month of May, a total of 27 new titles will arrive on the platform, including new releases and major titles: the list includes Trek To Yomi, Evil Dead: The Game, Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong, My Time at Sandrock, The King of Fighters XV And The Planet Crafter.