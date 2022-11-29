The South Korean woman who was arrested on suspicion of murdering two children whose remains were found in suitcases has been extradited to New Zealand. The Ministry of Justice in Seoul reports today that the 42-year-old woman was handed over to New Zealand authorities at the same time as evidence.
“We hope that the truth in this case, which has received global attention, will emerge through a fair and rigorous legal process in New Zealand,” the ministry said in a statement.
According to police in Seoul, the woman was born in South Korea and also has New Zealand nationality. She was arrested in September, weeks after the children’s remains were found in suitcases bought at an auction in Auckland, New Zealand, by an unsuspecting family. The children were believed to be between five and ten years old when they died. According to the police, the bodies had probably been in a storage room for years.
The woman is believed to be the victim’s mother. After her arrest, she said she was not guilty of the children’s deaths.
