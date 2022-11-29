“We hope that the truth in this case, which has received global attention, will emerge through a fair and rigorous legal process in New Zealand,” the ministry said in a statement.

According to police in Seoul, the woman was born in South Korea and also has New Zealand nationality. She was arrested in September, weeks after the children’s remains were found in suitcases bought at an auction in Auckland, New Zealand, by an unsuspecting family. The children were believed to be between five and ten years old when they died. According to the police, the bodies had probably been in a storage room for years.