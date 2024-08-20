The Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2024 was presented on stage Secret Level, the new Amazon series inspired by video games and created by the visionary minds behind another highly successful show, namely LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS.
Coming to Prime Video streaming platform on December 10thSecret Level will tell fifteen stories inspired by the world of videogames across fifteen episodes, celebrating their success and exploring the virtual universes that have so far conquered millions of fans.
From the vast environments of Warhammer 40,000 to the pixel art of PAC-MAN, through the frenetic action of Unreal Tournament and the epic fantasy of Dungeons & Dragons, Each episode will immerse us in a familiar videogame worldredefining it with an adult and experimental approach.
Fans of Armored Core, Concord, Crossfire, Exodus, Honor of Kings, Mega Man, New World: Aeternum, Sifu, Spelunky, The Outer Worlds, and some of the titles made by PlayStation Studios will surely find something intriguing and surprising.
An exciting presentation
While we still await news regarding the fourth season of LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS, confirmed by Netflix two years ago, the creative team has not been sitting on their hands, working with Amazon on a different and even more ambitious show.
In a way that is somewhat similar to Ready Player One, Secret Level will bring to the screen stories set in some of the most famous and beloved video game universes, taking advantage of their popularity but also accepting a significant challenge, that of representing these worlds in a faithful and effective way.
