What was supposed to be a pleasant evening spent in cheerful company at the party organized by the stylist Domenico Dolce unfortunately turned into a terrible tragedy. The 54-year-old of Modena origins Raffaella Poggiolia lawyer by profession, was suddenly struck by a fatal illness that left her no escape.

sudden illness for the lawyer from Modena

The woman was attending a private event held in the province of Palermo, and more precisely in the town of Polizzi Generosa.

The sudden and fatal illness that cost the life of the well-known lawyer Raffaella Poggioli

The evening organized and held yesterday, Wednesday 21 August, had brought together several illustrious guests, including representatives of Modena’s business community and other prominent figures from the world of entertainment. The venue of the event was a local restaurant in the Palermo area, enlivened among other things by the musical accompaniment performed by the famous duet Paola and Chiara.

Lawyer Suffers Sudden, Fatal Illness

Everything seemed to be taking place in complete lightheartedness when the woman, while dancing, accused of a sudden illness. Once the alarm was raised and the immediate intervention of the medical personnel was requested, the doctors and paramedics of the Medical Guard arrived promptly on site. Despite the resuscitation operations carried out by the health workers for the lawyer Raffaella Poggioli Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done.

The words of the mayor Gandolfo Librizzi

The mayor of Polizzi Generosa, the town where the event was held and in which he himself participated, described with these words the terrible moments experienced yesterday evening:

“There were many of us, we were having fun, and then, in an instant, everything changed. It happened so quickly, it was shocking for everyone. There were three doctors, two health workers and a nurse in the room. We didn’t waste a moment. I personally called the emergency medical service at 10:25 p.m., but unfortunately the death was declared half an hour later. We did everything we could, even using a defibrillator that was in the square. It was a very hard blow for all of us.”

rescue intervention

The condolences of the city of Modena

Esteemed and appreciated by the entire Modena community, those who have had the fortune of knowing and spending time with the lawyer Raffaella Poggioli describe her with words full of affection and esteem for her professionalism and sunny nature.

The body was transferred to the Terracielo Funeral HomeFriends and colleagues gather around the husband and family in this time of great grief.