SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Daki, a grocery delivery company, received a US$50 million investment, which will be used to invest in technology and puts the startup’s valuation at US$1.3 billion, the company said in this statement. Friday in a statement.

Founded in 2021, Daki is a grocery shopping delivery app that operates in six cities in São Paulo, including the capital, in addition to Rio Janeiro, Niterói and Belo Horizonte. The startup claimed that it became a unicorn – with a valuation of over $1 billion – in December 2021.

The new round has the entry of Pernod Ricard, owner of the alcoholic beverage brands Absolut and Ballantines, in the shareholder structure, as well as new investments from current partners such as Tiger Global, TriplePoint Capital, GGV and GG-Squared.

Daki merged in 2021 with JORK, a company in the same sector that operates in Latin American countries, such as Mexico and Peru. JORK also had operations in the United States, but that closed last year.

Startups have been struggling to get funding in the face of a more challenging global scenario, in particular because of high interest rates globally, which has led to a series of layoffs.

“In Brazil, Daki remains strong, with no impact on its team or on the goals of maintaining solid and healthy growth”, said Rafael Vasto, executive president and one of the founders of Daki. The startup claimed that it had five times higher revenue growth in 2022 compared to 2021, without detailing the gross number.

(By Andre Romani)