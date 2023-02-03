Since Forspoken It went on sale a few weeks ago, it has received a lot of criticism for almost all of its sections, with graphics being one of the most talked about topics by players. Also, the majority of people rejected the performance of the protagonist, with dialogues that could embarrass others, even the most patient.

The voice actress of Frey, Ella Balinskais a witness to all the complaints on the internet, either through Twitter either Youtubeand to the surprise of many, it does not bother him, but rather accepts the different reactions towards his character and interpretation of it.

Here their statements:

There are things that we all do that might surprise other people. I think people always have a positive or negative response to something they’re not used to seeing, and that’s completely fine because that’s the way we encourage change. I would never have imagined playing downstairs with my mother’s hairdresser’s son while she did her hair. Now to think that she can take this game and play like me, it’s just amazing. And I hope it inspires other people to realize that if you commit enough, something really crazy can happen.

Remember that Forspoken Is available in PS5 Y pc.

Via: gamespot

Editor’s note: It is evident that this type of criticism is something that does not take away sleep, after all Square Enix has already made the respective payment for their work. Also, there are only a couple of dialogues that are half bad, beyond that there is nothing that can be considered bad.