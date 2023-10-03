KeokeN Interactive has launched theupdate 2.0 Of Deliver Us Marswhich introduces several new features into the game and fixes some of the residual problems of all versions: PC, PS5 and Xbox Series
Let’s see a list of novelty most important:
- Added cinematic pause;
- Improved lighting throughout the game (levels and animated sequences);
- The climbing system now shows a reaction when reaching an unclimbable surface and will also not allow the player to crash;
- Improved loading times of virtual textures on landscapes and other elements;
- Remapped Q and E for rolling and individual WASD keys instead of preset;
- HDR support;
- A vast set of improvements in textures, animations and quality of life.
A well supported game
Other characteristics introduced by the new patch are: Raytracing Translucency, added to the entire game, and Photo mode.
For the complete list of all the changes made by the 2.0 update you can read the official release note. To find out more, you can read our review of Deliver Us Mars.
