The city of Paris has been grappling with a massive infestation of bed bugs which have invaded bus seats, subways, cinemas but also private homes. Bed bugs, technically Cimex lectulariusI am bloodsucking insects, that is, they feed on blood. They have dimensions that for females can even reach 6-8 millimeters (the size of a watermelon seed) and a color that varies from light for the young bedbug which then with subsequent molts acquires a reddish color when it becomes an adult. They live on average 4-6 months, but they can survive without feeding for a whole year. A female bedbug lays 1-5 eggs per day and up to 500 over his entire life. each egg hatches in about 9 days and becomes an adult in about a month. Unlike lice which need constant temperature and therefore stay in contact with the skin or on hair or clothes, the bedbug does not live on humans and on his clothes: contact with humans limited to the time necessary to feed on blood. sensitive to high temperatures and dies within minutes if exposed to the sun. He also dies in the sudden cold.