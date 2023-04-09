Missing the playoffs has repercussions for the Dallas Mavericks. The basketball league NBA announced on Saturday (local time) that it would investigate the circumstances of the Mavericks’ 112:115 loss to the Chicago Bulls the day before. League spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement that he was “investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding the Dallas Mavericks’ roster decisions and behavior at the game against Chicago, including the rationale for those actions.”
