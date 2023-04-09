Federico Valverde punched Alex Baena in the cheekbone after finishing the game near the Villarreal bus. the yellow club claims to have a video of the attack and The police have already taken a statement of what happened. When the Submarino players were getting ready to get on the bus, Valverde approached Baena and allegedly assaulted him. The yellow footballer was looking at his mobile phone according to the Villarreal version.
He assured that Baena mentioned his son both on the same lawn and in the same bus area. “Tell me now what you told me about my son in the field.” Supposedly the Villarreal player would have told him: ‘Cry now that your son is not going to be born’, referring to the problems that the fetus and Valverde’s partner, Mina Bonino, had suffered at the beginning of the pregnancy with their second child.
The Villarreal footballer for his part has shown his version of the controversy through twitter where he has left the following message “Very happy with the team’s impressive victory in a venue like the Santiago Bernabéu, but at the same time very sad for the aggression I suffered after the game and surprised by what is being said about me. IT IS COMPLETELY FALSE THAT I SAID THAT.”
The story between these two did not start here. Valverde and Baena already had a clash in the Copa del Rey round of 16 match on January 19, which Madrid won after coming back from behind in the yellow stadium (2-3). In that meeting, Baena made a gesture that emulated Valverde’s supposed tears.
