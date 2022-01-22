Last night, after the live broadcast of Big Brother Vip, Delia Duran she indulged in nocturnal confessions. The girl let off steam with her roommate, Sophie Codegoni.

The girl asked her why she continued this story with Alex Belli. The model said she is still in love with her husband and is unable to end this relationship that has been going on for three years now.

Obviously, Soleil Sorge always comes back in their speeches. According to Sophie, in fact, it would not be clear position of the former competitor towards her and almost seems to defend the roommate:

He defends friendship with her, I am missing a piece. I didn’t come here against her, maybe she’s a victim too. I am with women, I love women. It’s all Alex’s fault. This stuff with Soleil, I can’t take it anymore. I was struggling to come here even to recover 100%. I will always defend women regardless of my relationship with Soleil. It’s not like we’re going to be great friends, but the fact that it happened happened. It had to stop and it doesn’t. I really love women and this tension with Soleil makes me suffer, I would like to talk to them even now.

Delia Duran acknowledged her mistakes, especially that of having immediately forgiven her husband, who among other things decided to leave her with a tweet.