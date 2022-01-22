Venezia’s twelfth league defeat arrives at the home of Inter . Alberto Bertolini, assistant of coach Paolo Zanetti, commented on the match to Dazn’s microphones: “Too bad for the final, there is a lot of regret. We came from a difficult week, it was a difficult match but we deserved the punticino. We proposed the three-man defense at times during the game in progress, coming to San Siro too bold could be a mistake. The team did well, sacrificed and tried to avoid conceding goals until the end. We needed to give aggression for 90 minutes, we almost did a feat, we lost it on some details ”.

“We wanted to play right from the start, the first days of the week were complicated, but slowly the boys put everything on the pitch, despite the fact that we suffered a great loss, that of the coach – continues the manager in second of the arancioneroverdi – . The boys tried to isolate themselves, it took personality and courage. We did our best, but unfortunately it wasn’t enough. The difference was made by the details and Dzeko’s great header that won that decisive duel. Zanetti? He called us, he was proud of us and said to look forward because this is a basis from which to build our salvation ”.