Have you ever seen Delia Duran before resorting to cosmetic surgery? A photo that has gone viral appears on the web

Without a shadow of a doubt, Delia Duran is one of the most talked about celebrities in the world of television and social media. The wife of Alex Belli has long been the focus of gossip because of some “matters of the heart” in the house of Big Brother Vip. But do you know what the showgirl was like a few years ago? Let’s find out together!

Delia Duran recently ended up in the center of the gossip. This flies to make Alex Belli’s wife the protagonist of a gossip was a photo popped up on social that portrays her a few years ago. Let’s find out together how she was the woman before resorting to Cosmetic Surgery.

Born in 1988, Delia Duran is a model and actress Venezuelan. Having landed in Italy, the showgirl began to ride famous catwalks to then be hero of some fiction. Among the latter we find “The beauty of women” and “Honor and respect”.

L’former competitor from Temptation Islanda program in which he participated together with Alex Belli, is of one breathtaking beauty. However, among the various photos published on social networks a detail it certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed in the eyes of fans.

This is the before and after of cosmetic surgery. In fact there is one photo which she herself posted on hers Instagram profile in which we can observe the remarkable difference. The first shot dates back to 2016 and portrays the showgirl behind the scenes of the Ares while the other is more recent.

From the images in question some evident appear changes due to some retouching, especially on the nose and breasts. However, despite Alex Belli’s wife having decided to undergo aesthetic interventionsthe feature that most distinguishes it remains its incredible charm.