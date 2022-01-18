The entrance into the house of the Big Brother VIP from Delia Duran has upset all the balances. On the relationship with Alex Belli a rather heavy shadow was cast.

Obviously, the accusations are made by Soleil Sorge. The girl confessed the existence of a secret that the Centovetrine actor would have confessed to her. At first the influencer wanted to protect the friend but in a conversation with Nathaly Caldonazzo things have changed.

The ex-girlfriend of Luca Onestini would in fact have revealed that the woman has not always been faithful to her husband and all by mutual agreement:

Do you say you have never kissed other men in these 3 years? I’m fucking Nathaly. How do I know? I’m not the one who has to expose anyone, but trust me when I tell you that they are lies. Maybe he never cheated on Alex in the strict sense of the term. But trust that what it says in here is not true and I know for sure.

In short, the insinuations of Soleil Sorge will certainly be rather heavy detailed in the episode. Delia Duran also reserved words for her husband and they are not light:

He didn’t really want me to go in, but now I’m thinking about myself. I do what I want. I wanted to be a GF to understand more things and then compare myself with her, who is obviously in love with my husband.

Delia Duran then thinks, rethinks the secret that Soleil Sorge is aware of, this detail sends her even more in crisis: