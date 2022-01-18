It is clear how the focus immediately went to the brands in possession of Activision-Blizzard, what is available at the moment and what is actually in Microsoft’s hands, after having shelled out the beauty of 68 billion dollars. Hopefully, from next year Phil Spencer will be able to count on an army of studies that will add to the already incredible number and variety of teams in possession.

We have already asked the legitimate question of what will be exclusive and what not, but the vision of Microsoft it is pushed to the future, under the direction of open cooperation between the various firms. After id Software, Machine Games and Arkane Studios, just to name three from Bethesda, from Activision-Blizzard will land names of the caliber of Treyarch, Infinity Ward, Sledgehammer Games, High Moon Studios and many others, fueling a firepower never seen before. .

The first three are obviously the fathers of the last call of Duty, which between ups and downs have still made very successful titles, with decades of experience in the field of first person shooters (Treyarch in the past did much more) but with enough flexibility to carry out any project. Beenox is a porting expert, who could certainly help in the transition from console to PC not to mention Toys for Bob, starring with the latest Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and the Skylanders.

In a nutshell, Microsoft brings home first of all experience, imagination, flexibility of the new development teams, chickens that lay the golden eggs if well addressed. We are living through one of the most exciting eras in the gaming world and it will involve everyone, regardless of the faction you are cheering for.