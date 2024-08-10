Although the manga of My Hero Academia has come to an end, and with it the story of Midoriya, the world created by Kōhei Horikoshi lives on. Not only is the anime still airing, but a new film is on the horizon, known as My Hero Academia: You’re Next. In this way, It has been revealed that this feature film will show us new powers for our protagonist..

In a recent interview with the magazine MOREDaiki Yamashita, the voice of Deku, revealed that The series’ protagonist will have new abilities in the next My Hero Academia film. This is what he had to say about it:

“There were a lot of names I was saying for the first time, so it was hard to get them out of my mouth. Speaking of which, when we were making the first movie, we went to California for the Anime Expo. At the time, the word ‘Californi’ was in the name of a technique, so the audience roared ‘Whoosh!’ during the screening. This time, there are a lot more states, so maybe even more people will get excited!”

Let’s remember that All Might and Deku use the names of several states in the United States for their attacks. In this way, We can expect many more abilities in this story which, despite what many are eagerly awaiting, will probably not be the success that is expected because this story is already over. In related topics, the author of this work shares a message for the conclusion.

