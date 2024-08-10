Randal Willars failed on his final dive and finished fifth in the 10-meter individual platform.

The Mexican diver finished in fifth place with 478.40 points despite having occupied second position in the fifth round, fighting for Silver.

The 22-year-old tricolor maintained concentration in 5 of his 6 dives with scores of 84.00, 88.40, 73.50, 84.60 and 84.60, however, in the dive chosen for the closing, 4 and a half turns to the front with a difficulty of 4.1, he failed and barely obtained 61.50 points, after scores of 5 by the judges.

For Willars it was a unique opportunity after the mistakes of one of the favourites, the Chinese Hao Yang, but the pressure also took its toll on his body.

The other Mexican in the competition, Kevin Berlin, finished in ninth place, with a score of 420.65.

Gold went to China’s Yuan Cao, silver to Japan’s Rikuto Tamai and bronze to Britain’s Noah Williams.