The Degrii Zima Pro (2024) stands out for its advanced technology that saves effort and precious time in ordinary pool maintenance. The ability to manage cleaning paths intelligently and automatically and the powerful suction power of the innovative robot are essential to effectively manage the removal of all types of debris and dirt on the surface, walls or bottom of the pool. Remote control via app provides three different cleaning modes and allows you to monitor the cleaning progress and battery status in real time. When the battery is almost flat, you can recover the robot with a simple touch on the screen, without necessarily having to enter the water.

The ultra-fine filter supplied can be easily cleaned with water or a spray gun, making maintenance of the robot itself simple and intuitive.

During Amazon Prime Day, from July 15 to 22, it will be possible to purchase the high-end pool robot, Degrii Zima Pro (2024) at a price of 799 euros, with a discount of 400 euros compared to the original price of 1,199 euros.

Thanks to the ultrasonic radar equipment, the Degrii Zima Pro It provides intelligent navigation that makes it immediate and automatic to identify the shape and material of the pool, thus optimizing cleaning with 100% coverage. In addition, a full battery charge lasts up to three hours, allowing the robot to clean large surfaces of up to 460 square meters. With a single charge, it can clean a 460 square meter pool in 210 minutes.