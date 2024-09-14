After conceding the first goal thanks to Vinicius Jr. in the 58th minute of the match, Real Sociedad could no longer contain Real Madrid’s attacks and, once again from the penalty spot, but now thanks to Kylian Mbappé, the Merengue team increased their advantage and are now 0-2 at the Reale Arena in San Sebastián.
After Jon Aramburu stamped on Vini inside the area, referee Juan Martínez Munuera had to resort to VAR to review the play. At first it seemed that he would not award a foul, but he backed down and awarded the penalty to the Whites.
That’s how Kylian Mbappé took the ball, went to the right and, unfortunately for the Real Sociedad goalkeeper, the Frenchman deceived him with a cross shot that ended up in the net. This is the striker’s second goal from a penalty so far this season in La Liga.
https://x.com/HD443250891173/status/1835054464253780162
