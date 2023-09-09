The story began because of the meeting that brought together Youssef Ezzat, advisor to the Rapid Support Commander, with Musa Faki in Addis Ababa, in the presence of the spokesman for the African Union, Mohamed El Hassan Weld Labat.

Immediately after the announcement of the meeting, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced, on Monday, the meeting, describing it as a dangerous precedent in the work of the African Union.

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry said that the meeting “is tantamount to granting armed opposition movements and militias a legitimacy that they do not deserve,” adding that this represents “a direct threat to the sovereignty of member states, security and stability in the entire continent.”

“degeneration”

For his part, the spokesman for the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mohamed El Hassan Ould Labat, issued a statement saying that the Union is meeting with all civil, military and social parties in Sudan as part of its efforts to resolve the crisis.

Ould Labat said in the statement that “some social media outlets recently published a decadent letter denouncing the meeting with the President of the Union Commission, the advisor to the Rapid Support Commander, and finally the leaflet was distributed by the Embassy of the State of Sudan in Addis Ababa.”

He added: “Despite the irresponsible level of the aforementioned speech, I take the opportunity to publish it to remind that the union, in its approach to the ongoing crisis in Sudan, meets all civil, military and social parties of all kinds, including the pillars of the ousted regime in 2019, despite the strong objections of some of the forces that overthrew that regime.” .

He explained that these contacts aim to “consult with them (the parties), and encourage them to proceed with courage, insight and wisdom towards stopping the devastating fighting in Sudan, and to engage in a political process through an inclusive national dialogue in which there is no exclusion.”

He stressed that the African Union “will continue to seek, with its African and Arab brothers and its international partners, to crystallize a political path based firmly and systematically on the foundations and principles of the continental organization and its relevant decisions.”

“immemorial gendarmerie”

On Friday, the Sudanese Foreign Ministry issued a strongly worded statement in which it expressed its “surprise and denunciation of the abysmal gendarmerie that the official spokesman for the Chairperson of the African Union Commission has descended on the Sudanese file in his comment on the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on September 4.”

The ministry said, “It is a comment that does not deserve a response, had it not been for our sympathy for the deteriorating level reached by some of the employees of an organization, Sudan was one of its first founders, because the low language of its statement, its crude content, and the regret it contains, is an affirmation of what was expressed in the aforementioned statement of the ministry,” according to the ministry. What was reported by the Sudanese news agency “SUNA”.

And she added: “The aforementioned comment will be recorded as the first anomalous and repugnant precedent for a specific employee of the executive body of the Commission to address issues before the Executive Council of the African Union, on a founding country of the Organization of African Unity in 1963, and the Union in 2002.”

And she continued: “The continental organization will not be able to perform its mission of uniting Africa in its absence, because it is the one that links all the regions of the continent together, and embraces all cultural and ethnic groups in the continent, in addition to its economic potential and its ability to feed Africa and beyond.”