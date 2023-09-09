The National Elections Committee directed the UAE committees to hand over the final candidates for the 2023 Federal National Council elections, comprehensive lists of the names of the members of the electoral bodies, which include 398,879 members, in order to help the final candidates to identify the members of their electoral bodies, communicate with them and attract them through the electoral campaigns.

The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs confirmed, during an introductory workshop it recently organized, in cooperation with the General Women’s Union and the General Secretariat of the Federal National Council, that the National Committee instructed the Emirates committees, specifically in the nine headquarters concerned with registering candidates at the state level, to provide lists of voters’ names and hand them over. personally to the final candidates, pointing out that the lists will be handed over personally to the candidates only.

It is scheduled that the headquarters of the nine Emirates committees at the state level will hand over the candidates lists of the names of the electoral bodies, and these headquarters include; The headquarters of the Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee is in the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the second floor, and the Al Masoud Council in Al Ain, and the main building in the Municipality of Al Dhafra Region. In the Emirate of Dubai, the Hatta Hall (C&D) has been allocated in the Dubai World Trade Center, and in the Emirate of Sharjah, the Advisory Council Building for the Emirate of Sharjah, the Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Hall in the Ajman Museum, the Ministry of Community Development building in Umm Al Quwain, the Ras Al Khaimah Creative Youth Center in Al Dhait, and the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The ministry warned candidates against using the lists to communicate with voters before the start of the election campaigns, scheduled for September 11, noting that carrying out any campaigns before the electoral campaign period is considered a legal violation that may result in procedures and penalties, according to what is contained in the executive instructions for the council elections. the National.

The Ministry noted that the local committees in each emirate will give candidates lists with the names of their local bodies, as 118 candidates from the Emirate of Abu Dhabi will receive a list of 126,779 members, and 57 candidates from the Emirate of Dubai will receive lists of 73,181 members, and the Sharjah Emirate will be granted to 50 Candidates lists with the names of 72 thousand and 946 members, and the Ajman Emirate Committee will give 21 candidates a list with the names of 12 thousand and 600 members, and the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain will grant its 14 candidates lists with the names of 7577 members representing the emirate, while Ras Al Khaimah has provided lists with the names of 62 thousand and 197 members, which will be given to its 34 candidates While the Emirate of Fujairah provided its 15 candidates with a list of 43,599 members.