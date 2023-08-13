The imminent departure of Nicolas ‘Tooth’ Lopez of the Tigres UANL towards Club León, will cause the San Nicolás de los Garza team to go in search of a ’10’ that competes with sebastian cordova and be one more option in the coach’s offense Robert Dante Siboldi.
In fact, a source inside the feline club revealed to Channel 6 Sports that they will seek that position because they do not have a natural substitute for when they cannot be Cordova on the court.
“They are not going to look for a forward or winger, what they will try to bring is a 10, one that plays as a hook, because it is the field position where there is no natural substitute, there are no dls that compete as in the other areas of the field”
– The source of Channel 6 Sports.
on offense André-Pierre Gignac and Nicholas Ibanez they are the axes of attack; outside Luis Quiñones, Ozziel Herrera, Diego Lainez and Raymond Fulgencio they compete at the extremes, two on each side.
While, in containment are Rafael Carioca and sebastian cordovaas mixed Juan Pablo Vigon and Fernando Gorriaran; on the sides on the right Javier Aquino, Jesus Garza and Vladimir Loronaon the left Jesus Angulo, Imanol Ordonez and Edward Third; in the center Samir Caetano, Diego Reyes and Guido Pizarro; while in goal Nahuel Guzman and Carlos Felipe Rodriguez.
Thus, the directive headed by Mauricio Culebro and Anthony Sancho Together with the sports intelligence people, they have until September 15 to be able to find the player in that position prior to the closing of the transfer window.
According to the source, the search will be for foreigners or Mexicans, both in the national market and abroad.
The main idea is that he is a foreigner and is not Formed in Mexico, but in case of getting a Mexican, he could re-register Igor Lichnovsky as an alternative in defense.
