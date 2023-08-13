Club de Fútbol Monterrey achieved the achievement of getting into the semifinals of the League Cup 2023after losing 2-0 at halftime against Los Angeles F.C.the royal team turned the score around to defeat the American team, where the striker Rogelio Funes Morirecognized the dedication of the Gang to get the favorable result and stay in the competition.
“We always believed, in the first half we didn’t deserve to go down 2-0, I think we had a great first half, we weren’t forceful, but the team always believed and the truth is that we put a lot of eggs in it”
– Rogelio Funes Mori.
The all-time top scorer for the Sultana del Norte team was the author of the team’s third score and thus obtained their pass to the semifinals where they will face Nashville SC.
“Sometimes things happen, sometimes they don’t, but I have always said that the only formula is work and that work make noise,” he commented. funes.
The Monterrey team is the only Mexican team that is still in the competition, something that for Fernando Ortiz It is important, because it highlighted the support of Mexican fans in this tournament.
“I think an entire country will be with us on Tuesday when we face our next rival, we feel the support everywhere we go, the Mexican is present and makes himself felt,” he said. Fernando Ortiz.
