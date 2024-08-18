Ciudad Juarez.- Civil groups in favor of pedestrian culture on this border held an awareness walk in the “golden zone” of the city to highlight the need for pedestrian infrastructure.

“We went on a tour, we invited the community to raise awareness about the importance of pedestrian infrastructure. In Juárez, priority is given to cars and there are no curb ramps, removal of obsolete infrastructure, there are no pedestrian traffic lights, Pompeian steps,” said the president of the Mobility Council of Ciudad Juárez, Javier Venegas Guerrero.

Chihuahua, second with the most pedestrian deaths

According to traffic accident statistics from the National Institute of Geography and Statistics (INEGI), Chihuahua was the second state in the country with the highest number of pedestrian deaths, with 95 cases during 2023. It is also the second entity in injured pedestrians, with 1,155 accidents recorded.

The state also has the second highest rate of traffic deaths in the country, twice the national average.

The death rate from road accidents per 100,000 inhabitants is 4.0 victims in the country. The states with the highest incidence of deaths are Sinaloa, with 9.2, and Chihuahua, with 8.9, more than double the national average.

According to figures released by Inegi on the occasion of the International Day of Remembrance for Victims of Traffic Accidents, 18 states have exceeded the national average and 14 remain below it.

A pedestrian, explains the Government of the Republic’s website, is any person who walks at least part of their journey. In addition to the usual way of walking, pedestrians can use mobility aids such as wheelchairs, walkers, canes, scooters and skates. They can carry different loads in their hands, on their back, on their head or shoulders, or by pushing or pulling.

People who run, jog or walk, sit or lie down on public roads are also considered to be part of this group. According to this definition, all are pedestrians and users of public roads.

Today, pedestrians lead the mobility hierarchy and, according to Article 6 of the General Mobility Law published in May of this year, they have the right to have the planning, design and implementation of public policies, plans and programs on mobility favor pedestrians at all times, guaranteeing priority in the use and layout of roads in the order shown in the mobility pyramid.