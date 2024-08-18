Ciudad Juarez.- Continuing with the delivery of works of the Participatory Budget, yesterday the municipal president Cruz Pérez Cuéllar delivered to the residents of the Rancho Palo Chino neighborhood the Calcita street, built with an investment of four million 559 thousand 479.56 pesos.

“I want to congratulate the residents; I insist, this is the Participatory Budget, people organize and vote and we do the work, you have seen that the work is done,” said the mayor.

Daniel González, head of Public Works, said that the work carried out included paving with hydraulic concrete Calcita Street, from Alumbre to Caliza Street, on an area of ​​1,145.24 square meters, including sidewalks, painting, signage and street lighting.

Arturo Rivera, Director General of Public Services, said that maintenance was carried out on six 55-watt LED lights; in addition, work was carried out on the streets of Asfalto, Aliza, Tezontle and Almagre with the installation of two 60-watt LED lights and the maintenance of 20 55-watt lights.

General cleaning was also carried out, removing 3.8 tons of rubbish and soil.

For her part, the proponent Diana Hernández thanked the mayor and the directors for the intervention, highlighting that the colony remained abandoned for many years, but the municipal administration managed to carry out the work.