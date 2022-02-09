São Paulo, 9 – The US agrochemical company FMC posted net income of US$ 193.1 million, or US$ 1.52 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021, the company said on Tuesday, 8. The result represents an increase of 290% compared to the US$ 49.5 million, or US$ 0.38 per share, registered in the same period of the previous year. In adjusted terms, earnings increased 52% to $2.16 per share. Revenue grew 23% in the same comparison, to US$ 1.41 billion.

“Revenue growth was particularly robust in North America and Latin America,” said FMC President and CEO Mark Douglas in a statement. Sales in Latin America increased 30% year-on-year, reflecting strong demand for soy and corn products and price increases. These factors, however, were partially offset by the weakening of the real.

In North America, revenue increased 81%, with higher sales volumes, higher prices, new products and the continued expansion of active ingredients Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr, FMC said. In Asia, sales decreased by 3%, mainly reflecting adverse weather conditions in several countries, including China. This ended up overshadowing solid growth in Australia and India. Revenue in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) declined by 8%.

For full-year 2021, FMC expects adjusted earnings to be between $6.80 and $8.10 per share. Revenue should be between US$ 5.25 billion and US$ 5.55 billion.

