Lawyers for the former minister speak of a “delicate state of health”; On Sunday, the former secretary underwent a psychological evaluation

Lawyers for former minister Anderson Torres asked for the postponement of his testimony to the PF (Federal Police) scheduled for this Monday (April 24, 2023), at 2 pm. The former secretary would be heard in the investigation that investigates the actions of the PRF (Federal Highway Police) during the 2nd round of the elections.

In the document forwarded to the PF, the defense states that the psychiatric evaluation carried out by the DF Health Department attests to the “impossibility” de Torres to testify. Here’s the full of the postponement request (933 KB).

“It so happens that, after becoming aware of the denial of the request for revocation of his preventive detention, the emotional and cognitive state of the applicant, which was already perilous, suffered a drastic worsening“, says the defense.

As found out by Power360Torres’ lawyers are awaiting the decision of the delegate Flávio Reis, responsible for the inquiry.

On Sunday (April 23), Torres underwent psychological evaluation at Bavop (Operational Aviation Battalion), located in an administrative region of the Federal District. He is arrested since January 14.

The deposition will be in the case that investigates the PRF operations (Federal Highway Police) in the 2nd round of elections in cities where the then candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) had an advantage over Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

On April 20, STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes denied the request of the defense of Torres, who asked for the ex-minister’s pre-trial detention to be revoked. The former secretary’s physical and psychological conditions were mentioned in the document.