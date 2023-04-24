The visual style of the Heritage of the Russian North Foundation will correspond to the internal needs of Russians, involve them in the process of the organization’s activities. The key element of the visual style was the image of the bell. This was reported by the press service of the organization.

The updated brand was presented at a meeting of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees, which was chaired by the Governor of the Vologda Oblast Oleg Kuvshinnikov. According to him, an important step has been taken on the way to the development of the fund – thanks to the new corporate identity, the organization will become more recognizable.

“Over the years, many foreign organizations have been involved in the protection of cultural heritage. Today, it is especially important for us to implement these tasks on our own, carrying out educational activities, preserving and passing on to our children the heritage of both the Vologda Oblast and the country as a whole,” the governor added.

At the same time, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Yuri Vorobyov expressed confidence that “thanks to the trustees and those who support the fund, it will be possible to restore temples and churches in the region, which are now approved by the Board of Trustees for restoration.”

In turn, Savva, Metropolitan of Vologda and Kirillov, explained why the bell was chosen as the symbol of the fund: “The bell ringing accompanied people throughout their lives, notifying them of the beginning or end of significant events, approaching danger, or announcing victory.” “Thanks to important public functions, the bell in Rus’ acquired the significance of not only a religious, but also a state symbol, becoming part of the national identity,” he added.

The Heritage of the Russian North Foundation was established in 2021. Its goal is to restore monasteries and churches in the Vologda region and the regions of the Russian North. Seven temples are included in the priority list of objects to be repaired with the funds raised by the foundation.