Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Today, Monday, the Ministry of Defense announced that its air defense had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi terrorist group towards the country. The attack did not result in any losses, as the remnants of the ballistic missile fell outside the populated areas. Our air force and coalition leadership succeeded in destroying the launch site and launch pad in Yemen after successfully identifying the hostile sites. The ministry also confirmed that it is ready and ready to deal with any threats, and that it takes all necessary measures to protect the state from all attacks. The Ministry also calls upon the honorable public to obtain all news from the official authorities in the country.