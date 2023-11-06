Cleveland finds its first regular season win against Golden State since… Christmas 2016! Not since the time of LeBron James have the Cavs beaten the Warriors in the season: they did it tonight thanks to an iron defense and the usual Donovan Mitchell. Kerr gives space to almost his entire bench by experimenting with different quintets, not all of them effective: Cleveland’s physicality feasts on the smaller quintets of the Californians. Steph tries with percentages that are no longer newsworthy (7/11 from three), but the bench offers few points and is unable to keep up with that of the Cavaliers. After a back and forth that lasted three quarters, the decisive breakthrough came at the end: a 16-8 run that brought Cleveland up 14. Kerr raises the white flag and inserts the reserves for the finale: his mind is already on the back-to-back against Detroit.