Monday, November 6, 2023
Gaza War | An extraordinary show of force from the United States: an Ohio-class nuclear submarine arrived in the Middle East

November 6, 2023
According to the CNN television channel, the nuclear powered submarine is armed with cruise missiles.

of the United States An Ohio-class nuclear submarine has arrived in the Mediterranean, the headquarters of the military domain responsible for Middle East operations said in X.

The submarine has not been named, but the United States has CNN channel including four submarines of the same class, which are former vessels used to launch ballistic missiles.

These ships, called by the SSGN term, have later been modified to fire Tomahawk cruise missiles.

CNN estimates, that sending a submarine to the area is an extraordinary show of force. The purpose is to strengthen the deterrent effect, which is used to prevent the expansion of the war, and to protect US targets in the region.

An SSGN ship can carry up to 154 Tomahawks.

The US Navy rarely discloses where its nuclear-powered submarines move. The Ohio-class ship joins two aircraft carriers already in the area.

Earlier this year, the US Navy announced that the USS Michigan submarine would visit South Korea. The purpose was to demonstrate the commitment of the United States to the defense of South Korea and act as a deterrent to North Korea.

In April, the Navy reported that the USS Florida submarine was operating in the Middle East.

In addition to ships, the United States has also sent soldiers to the Middle East, with the purpose of the Minister of Defense Lloyd Austin among other things, to strengthen regional defense.

