Content creator ElviraYuki uses a Dance Pad to play FromSoftware’s title.

We know that the bombardment of curiosities of Elden Ring does not stop, but it is that the game of FromSoftware is leaving us multiple feats of the Souls. We have seen everything, even a pacifist run, but what we have come to bring you today has to do with the Spanish community and is no less worthy.

Makes use of a Dance Pad to playThe content creator on Twitch elvirayuki He has shared a video in which he appears defeating a boss with his feet, specifically making use of a Dance Pad. It is something that has been seen on more occasions with other titles, but it is still curious to see how a combat of these characteristics is faced without a command in the hands. Should step on the different areas of the Dance Pad as if it were buttons not only to carry out the corresponding actions, but to do it with the necessary agility of a challenge of these characteristics.

You can see the complete video of this specific battle against Rennala at the top of the news, but we encourage you to consult the channel of Youtube of the streamer to see more fights of this type, since he is measuring the different enemies of the game using this method of control. Does not use invocations from this moment, and in fact ensures that this boss has cost more than the previous ones.

ElviraYuki has already used the Dance Pad in more previous FromSoftware games, and her path continues in an Elden Ring that, in addition to the typical No Hit, is leaving us unusual games. For example, a user has opted for a more comical touch by facing the invaders characterized by Sonic, also using an attack in which the character rolls like the SEGA hedgehog.

