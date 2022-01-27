Home page world

A lot of snow is coming to Germany for the weekend. Partly heavy gusts of wind and sleet ensure unstable weather in the Federal Republic.

Munich/Offenbach am Main – How will the weather be this weekend*? Who does not know this question? Strong wind, some gusts of wind*, lots of snow – Germany has to prepare for adverse winter conditions at the end of January 2022.

Weather in Germany: Lots of snow and some squalls before the weekend

Because: The low “Marie” will cause unstable weather in Germany from Thursday (January 27th). From Scandinavia, the foothills of the low cross, according to the German Weather Service (DWD) from Offenbach the center of Germany. For the low mountain ranges, this means another portion of snow: Above 600 to 800 meters, snow falls consistently, the meteorologists announced this Wednesday. Showers are also coming in from the north, some of which will fall as rain, some as snow or sleet. In the night to Friday, the snow line continues to fall to around 300 to 500 meters.

At least it doesn’t get really cold, even if it has been very cool in the evenings and at night in the south-east of Bavaria in the past few days. The daily highs are loud DWD on average nationwide between two and nine degrees. Especially in the north and east, strong to sometimes stormy gusts are now possible, and individual gusts of wind* are also possible in the vicinity of showers. On the coasts and in the higher mountains, on the other hand, even severe gusts of wind have to be expected. According to the specialist portal, these can weather.net be strong up to 100 km/h.

During the night of Friday, the wind eased somewhat, although gusts of wind are still to be expected in the north and east. In the extreme north, on the coast, it will remain stormy for the time being.

Weather in Germany: Snow falls longer in the eastern low mountain ranges and on the edge of the Alps

On Friday, on the other hand, the wind will drop and the temperatures will be slightly lower at around five degrees. In the north-west half of the year, the sun occasionally comes out, and here the thermometer can rise to eight degrees. Only in the eastern low mountain ranges and on the edge of the Alps in southern Bavaria and south-eastern Württemberg does snow* fall for a longer period of time. (pm/dpa) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA