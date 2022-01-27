The lower house of german parliament, the Bundestag, commemorated this Thursday the 77th anniversary of the liberation of auschwitz with Inge Auerbacher as the main speaker, a survivor who remembered in her speech the dead of the Holocaust and the fate of his family.

Auerbacher’s life began in Kippenheim (southwest Germany) where he was born. He then passed through Theresienstadt, that city that nazis they wanted to show the world as a model ghetto and that it was a halfway station on the journey to the death camps, and then followed by emigration to the US.

Auerbacher arrived in Theresienstadt with her family at the age of 7, after having been deported and having experienced the various forms of persecution in the early years of Nazism through the eyes of a child, as well as the pogrom of November 9, 1938 when, she said, a stone thrown by the Nazis against her house edge nearly hit her.

The culminating moment of her speech was the memory of a friend of hers, Ruth Abraham. “In the same block in Theresienstadt lived a family from Berlin, the Abraham family. The father, like my father, had fought in World War I,” Auerbacher said. “Ruth Abraham and I were like sisters, we promised to visit each other when it was all over,” she added.

General view of the portraits of Jews, victims of the Holocaust seen at the Holocaust Memorial Center for the Jews of North Macedonia, during the Holocaust Remembrance Day Photo: EFE/EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

One day the war veterans and their families were summoned to the command without knowing that they were going to be subjected to a selection process and some would be sent to

Auschwitz.

“Ruth, I’ve come to Berlin to visit you but you’re not here. You died in the gas chambers at Auschwitz with your parents,” Auerbacher said, raising his voice to a pitch that almost sounded like a scream.

Ruth Abraham did not live to be ten years old and was one of the 1.5 million children who died during the Holocaust.

Inge Auerbacher survived with her family and in 1946 they emigrated to New York but the consequences of the years she had spent in Theresienstadt – between epidemics, hunger, rats and lice – left her with tuberculosis from which she was about to die and for which had to be treated for years.

A light projection of the hashtag ‘#WeRemember’ is seen on the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, on January 23, 2022. See also The 2G rule increases willingness to vaccinate Photo: EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Before Auerbacher, the president of the Bundestag, Bärbel Bas, had spoken, who began by recalling the Wannsee conference, held 80 years and 7 days ago, in which the logistics of the Holocaust were planned.

“Everyone in attendance knew what it was about. The genocide was already underway. It was about systematizing it. No one objected,” Bas said. “Today we show a shame for what happened that the murderers never showed. And very few of them had to answer in court,” he added.

The plans for the Wannsee conference was to murder 11 million Jews throughout Europe, as can be read in the transcript of what was said there.

After Bas’s speech, the second movement of the composer Hans Krasa’s Fugue, which was written in Theresienstadt, was heard in the venue. Krasa would later die in Auschwitz.

Speaker of the Knesset of the Israeli Parliament Mickey Levy hugs Holocaust survivor Inge Auerbacher after his speech with the Speaker of the Bundestag of the German Parliament Photo: EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Then Auerbacher took the podium, helped by the chancellor Olaf Scholz and the president Frank Walter Steinmeier and with a butterfly on his chest that, he said, should remember all the children who were killed by the Nazis.

Both Auerbacher and Bas noted that anti-Semitism and racism in general have reawakened. “The disease of anti-Semitism must be cured,” Auerbacher said.

The last to speak was the president of the Knesset (Israeli Parliament), Mickey Lewy, who highlighted how the cultivation of memory has been a common work of Germany and Israel. “Despite everything we have done, we have to do even more. Look to the future based on common dreams and values,” he said.

At the end of his speech, Lewy read a Jewish prayer for the dead of the Holocaust and burst into tears. After the act in the Bundestag Steinmeier, Bas, Scholz and Lewy laid wreaths at the Central Monument to the Victims of the Holocaust.

Thursday’s act was also marked by the need, expressed by Bas in his speech, to find new forms of remembrance for when the survivors are no longer among us and that are not limited to rituals organized by the state.

