Here are five foods that you should avoid:
fried foods
- Crispy fried food is more likely to develop cracks as well as decay over time.
- It can lead to sensitivity, pain, and the need for fillings.
- Hard fried food particles can get between the teeth, which leads to decay over time.
olive
- Although it’s a great snack, the “stones” hiding inside can be dangerous.
- Accidental biting on olive seeds can lead to cracked teeth.
turmeric
- Turmeric is one of the “superfoods” when it comes to our health thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties.
- But for our teeth, it is better to reduce consumption to a minimum if you want your teeth to remain pearly white.
