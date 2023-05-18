The Informed Vote website was presented at the Electoral Institute of the State of Mexico (IEEM), an initiative that arises from the collaboration between the National Electoral Institute (INE) and the Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and which has The objective is to encourage citizens to cast a free and reasoned vote.

The IEEM President Counselor, Amalia Pulido Gómez, celebrated the joint efforts between UNAM and IEEM to provide tools that contribute to participation in the Electoral journey in the most informed way possible.

He explained that the content of the website was obtained through a questionnaire prepared by the team of the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences of the UNAM and was answered by the candidates for the Governorship of the State of Mexicowhich generated data that helps citizens decide the direction of their vote with all the information possible at their disposal.

For her part, the General Coordinator of the Informed Vote Project of the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences of the UNAM, Betsabé Adriana Escamilla, mentioned that the main objective of the project was promote informed participation in elections and in all electoral processes in the country. In addition, the site has links so that citizens can find out if their voter ID is valid, the location of the polling places.

He explained that citizens will be able to answer a questionnaire, which the candidates have already resolved previously and in this way they will be able to compare their interests with the answers of both and thus see which of the proposals are most compatible with their ideals.

In addition to the 35-question questionnaire, it is possible to consult the elections section, where the profile of the candidates and a message addressed to the public can be found.

On the other hand, the representative of the Directorate of Civic Education and Citizen Participation of the INE, Olga González Martínez, highlighted that the site encourages citizens to be better informed about the political proposals of the candidates and, in this way, the people of Mexico make the decision that seems most attached to their interests.

The IEEM Electoral Counselor and President of the Commission for the Promotion and Dissemination of Political and Democratic Culture, Karina Ivonne Vaquera Montoya, indicated that this mechanism will allow for reasoned votes free of prejudice, purchase, coercion.