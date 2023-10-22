On the morning of October 22, Murcia hosted the V Business Race. The competition organized by LA VERDAD brought together 1,332 runners grouped into 333 teams, thus breaking their participation record, to compete to see who was the fastest company in the two distances, 5km and 10km.

The Sports Palace of Murcia was the place chosen to start and end the test. Special mention to Iberchem, which was the company that contributed the most participants to the competition. In the previous moments, the runners stretched their muscles and warmed them up so that there would be no type of mishap when the physical effort was more demanding.

At 9:30 a.m., all the participants, some with the blood of victory, others with a desire for fun, began the march in search of their objective. The test was timed by chip per Starting Line to determine the final classification that would be defined by the sum of the times of the first three runners to cross the finish line for each team.

14 minutes had passed since the start of the race when an accident occurred that, luckily and due to the great speed of the organization, could be solved without problems so that the runners reached the finish line. The culprit was the electric current that stopped circulating when it was most needed and caused a series of inconveniences such as the collapse of the air arches that adorned the finish line or the speaker that gave life to the event was left without a microphone. The first participants had to manage to reach the finish line, the first two did so outside the fence, the next under the obstacles, which were held by members of the organization while some workers untied the inflatables that had fallen in the middle of the course to his rapid retreat. After that little scare, the test passed without further incidents.

Decathlon was crowned the official dominator in the 5 kilometer distance, since the Murcia Oeste store took the women’s prize with a time of 01:09:02 and the Thader store took the men’s prize with a time of 00:49: 58. The mixed one was for Nike Factory Murcia 1 (00:58:43). The women’s podium was completed by El Pozo Alimentación 8 (01:11:23) with the silver medal and Grupo Pujante 1 (01:15:35) with the bronze medal. Universae (00:52:48) was second in the men’s category and in the mixed category Corte Inglés 1 (01:01:33) and Deloitte (01:02:07) completed the leading positions.

Fundación Diagrama () and Equilabo Scientific (01:40:14) rose to the top of the box in the 10 kilometer route in the female and male categories, respectively, and Soltec 5 (01:56:48) emerged as the winner in the mixed one. The leading positions were completed in the women by Iberchem (02:31:55) and Banco Sabadell 2 (02:44:36), in the men by El Pozo Alimentación 2 (01:41:41) and Eviosys 1 (01:46 :16) and in the mixed Pramac (02:06:32) and Eversia 5 (02:14:45).

When they managed to catch their breath, the competitors grabbed some food, most of them a banana, and a yellow, foamy isotonic drink to toast their effort. It was all laughter because beyond winning or not, the important thing was to spend a pleasant Sunday morning with your coworkers.

