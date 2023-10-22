During the last time, Teresathe remembered Mexican soap opera released in 2010 and starring Angelique Boyer, was in the news again. Thanks to the new broadcast of the chapters, thousands of fans had the opportunity to relive the events that captivated them more than a decade ago. Beyond those who followed the progress of the episodes on this occasion, many wondered where to watch the series.

Teresa’s episodes were broadcast on this occasion through Televisa. With the great popularity that she obtained in Mexico during the afternoon schedule, on Friday, October 20, it was the turn to broadcast the last episode. Just as she had done previously and which occurred throughout the re-exposition of the episodes, the closing of the story had an enormous level of follow-through. For those who missed this or any other chapter and would like to view the content, there are some online options.

Where to watch Teresa, Angelique Boyer’s soap opera

First of all, Las Estrellas, the platform owned by Televisa, is temporarily available to watch each of the episodes at the user’s request. With a stipulated number of days to view the content, it is simply a matter of entering the site and doing so, without having to create an account.

On the other hand, it can also be watched for free on Vix. The platform has two options in this case: issue Teresa with ads for users who do not have an account and without ads for those who are registered in the service.

As for paid options, also There are other platforms that have José Alberto Castro’s soap opera among their catalog: Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video. The difference in these cases is that it is only available in Mexico, so subscribers of streaming platforms in other countries will not be able to see the episodes through that channel.