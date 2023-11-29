During this afternoon’s conference LEVEL-5 announced that DECAPOLICE has been postponed to 2024. The president of the company Akihiro Hino revealed that although the demo shown at the Tokyo Game Show 2023 had more than positive feedback, the development team needs more time to be able to offer its players a unique experience. The software house aims to create a dense and immersive world, full of surprises and different possibilities for those who play it.

While waiting for further information I remind you that DECAPOLICE will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Source: LEVEL-5 Street Gematsu