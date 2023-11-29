“We have become a strategic partner of the United States,” declared this Wednesday the president-elect of Argentina, Javier Milei, upon his return to Buenos Aires from a mini-tour to New York and Washington, where this Tuesday he met with the head of the International Monetary Fund. (IMF) and the Government of Joe Biden.

“We are not going to be with those who are against freedom and liberal democracy, (we are not going to be) with the autocrats and the communists”said Milei, who held a meeting at the White House with the National Security advisors, Jake Sullivan, and for Latin America, Juan González.

The liberal leader – who obtained a resounding victory in the elections on the 19th against the Peronist candidate and outgoing Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa – explained in statements to radio Rivadavia that The trip of the Argentine delegation to the United States has not yet concluded, since the designated Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, and the future chief of staff, Nicolás Posse, still remain in the federal capital..

“Caputo is in charge of defusing the bomb that the Government (of Alberto Fernández) is leaving so that we avoid what is proposed, which is the worst crisis in Argentine history,” stressed the president-elect, who will take office on Next December 10th.

Javier Milei highlighted the Biden Administration’s intention to support its future cabinet, “a Government – he said – that promotes the values ​​of freedom, and that immediately brings about international alignment.”

“Our position was very well received, because we became a very valuable strategic partner (of the United States)”said Milei, who reproached previous governments for “the twenty years of obscurantism in foreign policy, except for the four years of President (Mauricio) Macri (2015-2019).”

Regarding the economic and financial support received from the IMF and the US Government, Milei especially highlighted the meeting with Jack Sullivan, “because he was even stronger and more emphatic in trying to accompany our country with financial and investment support, both motoring those of the private sector as well as directly from the US Government”. “We were truly surprised,” she confessed.

Fátima Florez and her partner, Javier Milei

‘Are we going to continue counterfeiting money?’



After emphasizing his “strong position in favor of fiscal balance and solving the problem of the remunerated liabilities of the Central Bank,” Milei stressed: “the more successful we are in putting the fiscal numbers in check and solving the monetary problem, the faster it will the drop in the interest rate will be and the adjustment process will be less painful.

Asked about the demands for resources that governors and legislators are making, Milei responded bluntly: “And how do I give them what I don’t have? Or are we going to continue counterfeiting money to defraud the most vulnerable? Aren’t we a federal country? Aren’t the finances of the provinces the responsibility of the provinces? What is my fault for the misdeeds that the previous Administration has had and what the different governors have done? It is not my fault.”

“It’s time to be honest and tell things as they are. We can’t continue like this. We entered the 20th century being the richest country in the world, and from that moment until today, in 113 years we had a fiscal deficit and 22 crises.“recalled the president-elect, who alluded to the commitment made at the polls.

“There is a mandate,” he said, “this is the first time in the history of Argentina in which a candidate wins by telling the truth, saying that we must adjust. Today the adjustment has an acceptance within society of more than 80%, the People understand that the adjustment must be made, and that this adjustment has to fall mainly on the items where politicians steal,” he said.

“I take this as a job and I am going to do everything in my power to do it in the best possible way (…) I exude pragmatism,” he concluded.

What did Milei talk about at the White House?

The economy, investments in technology and the promotion of green energy focused the meeting this Tuesday between the president-elect of Argentina and the White House National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, in Washington, according to a statement from the US Government.

Sullivan “congratulated President-elect Milei on his election victory and committed to continuing the close economic cooperation between our two countries,” the White House said in the letter.

They also spoke about “common priorities” such as the protection of human rights and the defense of democracy.

Milei held a meeting this Tuesday with Sullivan, with Biden’s advisor for Latin America, Juan González, and with the Undersecretary of State for Latin America, Brian Nichols.

The right-wing leader had also planned to meet with representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Treasury Department, but Only his collaborators attended those meetings..

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (left). Photo: EFE / EPA / MICHAEL BUHOLZER

“A team from the International Monetary Fund led by First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath met in Washington today with Nicolás Posse and Luis Caputo, economic advisors to the president-elect of Argentina, Javier Milei,” the IMF later said in a statement.

The representatives discussed “the complex challenges facing the country and the plans to urgently reinforce stability and lay the foundations for more sustainable growth. Both teams will continue to collaborate closely in the future,” the institution said.

Milei was in the United States accompanied by his sister, Karina Milei, his advisors Nicolás Posse, Luis Caputo, Gerardo Werthein and Santiago Caputo, and the US ambassador to Argentina, Marc Stanley.

