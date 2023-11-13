The parliamentary debate on the continuation of socialist leader Pedro Sánchez as head of the Spanish government will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, November 15 and 16, announced the president of Congress, Francina Armengol.

The dates were announced by Armengol this Monday (13), after the socialists reached an agreement with the Catalan and Basque independence parties, as well as other nationalist and left-wing parties.

With the axis established, the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) will have the support of 179 deputies of the 350 that make up the Spanish Congress, with an absolute majority of 176 seats.

In the inauguration debate, parliamentary groups will speak in order of greatest to least representation in the chamber.

The president of Congress recalled that the candidate for head of government has no time limit and can speak as much as he deems necessary, while the other parties have a time limit for their interventions.

Sánchez is expected to be sworn in as president of the government in the first vote, as the largest absolute majority is expected. Otherwise, a second vote will be held 24 hours later, in which Sánchez would need more approvals than rejections to resume office.

If Sánchez is inaugurated, the president of Congress will go to the Zarzuela Palace, the headquarters of the Spanish head of state, to inform King Felipe VI about the result.

The date of the inauguration debate was announced on the same day that the amnesty law for those prosecuted for the secessionist attempt in Catalonia in 2017 is expected to be registered, which must be signed by seven parliamentary groups.

This law directly affects Junts, a group owned by the former president of the regional government of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, who fled from Spain to Belgium six years ago along with several of his advisors to avoid prosecution.

The debate will take place 43 days after the king proposed Sánchez as a candidate, on October 3.

The new inauguration session will be held almost 50 days after that of the leader of the conservative Popular Party (PP), Alberto Núñez-Feijóo, winner of the July elections, in which he did not obtain a sufficient majority to form a government, on either occasion.