The return of Las Vegas

During the weekend of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the C3 compound will be used as P Zero White hard, C4 as P Zero Yellow medium and C5 as P Zero Red soft. Pirelli will bring its selection of the softest compounds in the range to Nevada. For the first time in a Grand Prix the sessions will take place over two days. The times will be different from the usual ones for night appointments. The first free practices will be on Thursday at 8.30pm while FP2 is scheduled from midnight to 1am on Friday. On the same day, FP3 will be held at 8.30pm and finally qualifying will take place from midnight to 1am on Saturday 18 November. The race will be on Saturday evening, at 10pm. The new Las Vegas circuit is made up of 17 corners and 3 straights with 2 DRS zones. The length of the layout is 6.12 kilometers and the estimated maximum speed is 342 km/h. The finish line is at the corner of Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane and the course extends from S. Las Vegas Boulevard to Sands Avenue. The expected laps for the race are 50.

An opening ceremony is scheduled for the return of Formula 1 to Las Vegas on Wednesday starting at 7.30pm. Among the artists who will perform are Steve Aoki, Thirty Seconds to Mars, will.i.am and Cirque du Soleil. Before choosing the final layout of the street circuit, more than 30 variants were designed. Construction of the main structures, including the Formula 1 logo-shaped pit building, pit lane and paddock took just over a year. The top car competition took place in Las Vegas, as the last round of the 1981 and 1982 seasons, two events called Caesars Palace Grand Prix. On both occasions, the race decided that year’s world champion: in 1981 Alan Jones won the Grand Prix in a Williams but the title went to Nelson Piquet (Brabham). The following year Michele Alboreto won the race with Tyrrell while Keke Rosberg won the Drivers’ championship, with Ferrari champion of the Constructors’ Championship.

The Las Vegas Strip Circuit will pass near The Sphere, a spherical-shaped building 110 meters high and completely covered with 1.2 million LED panels. Inside the structure, the largest of its kind in the world, there is a 15 thousand m2 screen with a resolution of 16k. Costing 2.3 billion dollars, The Sphere was inaugurated at the beginning of October with a U2 concert. Over the weekend, it will light up the circuit with a reproduction of a Pirelli P Zero Elect tyre, alternating with the company’s long P logo. The roof of the new building which will house the garages and the Paddock Club will also have personalized animation by Pirelli. The drivers who will stand on the Grand Prix podium will wear a special edition of the Pirelli Podium Caps, with embroidery created for the occasion in gold. On the side of the cap there will be the stars and stripes flag, in honor of the nation hosting the race, and on the back the writing “Las Vegas 2023”. A variation of this special edition of the Podium Cap is available to the public at all authorized retailers.

Mario Isola (Pirelli motorsport director)

“F1 returns to the United States for the third time this season following events in Miami and Austin. And it does so with one of the most eagerly awaited Grands Prix of the year, that of Las Vegas, where the top automotive competition has not taken place since 1982. It will be a fascinating Grand Prix because it will take place in a city that makes entertainment its main feature and all of us who work in this sport want to offer spectators something unique and worthy of its fame.

Both for the teams and for us, it will also be a particular technical challenge that we will face without any point of reference, with the exception of the simulations. In fact, no one has ever raced on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, a 6.12 kilometer long track – second only to Spa-Francorchamps in this year’s world championship calendar – and characterized by three straights and 17 corners. The asphalt will be a mix between the city road surface, particularly on the Strip, and parts totally resurfaced for the occasion, thus adding a further unknown. It should also be borne in mind that there will be no side races to the Grand Prix and that the track will be reopened to road traffic for a good part of the day, which should not allow the usual level of rubberization of the asphalt and the consequent improvement in conditions of adhesion.

We expect cars with a rather low level of downforce, similar to those used on tracks like Baku or, even more likely, Monza: top speed will in fact be a very important aspect to take into consideration to be competitive. Furthermore, all sessions will take place at night, with Definitely unusual air and asphalt temperatures for a race weekend, more similar to those encountered when the early season tests took place in Europe. The long distances on a straight line will make it even more complicated to warm up the tires in qualifying but also to maintain an adequate temperature in the race, re-proposing – in a probably more exasperated way – a condition that usually occurs in Baku.

All this considered, we chose the softest trio of compounds among those available for Las Vegas: C3, C4 and C5 should guarantee a good level of grip. The tire pressure requirements indicate a minimum of 27 psi for the front axle and 24.5 psi for the rear. I am values ​​whose definition is due both to the low temperatures expected during the sessions and the configuration of the route. It should be kept in mind, in fact, that the cold reduces the difference between the tire pressure when the car is stationary and when it is stabilized, when the car runs on the track: when moving, therefore, the pressure will increase less than on other circuits due to the low temperatures of the asphalt. At full capacity, therefore, we estimate that the pressure on the track remains lower than the values ​​recorded on other tracks that are particularly demanding for the tires such as, for example, Baku itself. All the ingredients are there for an extraordinary event, albeit full of unknowns and possible surprises“.