Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Debate Media placed 4 sites within the Top 10 of the Ranking of Native Digital Media in Mexicowhich is carried out month by month by The Economist and Comscorewho analyze the flow of users who interact on platforms such as smartphones, tablets and computers.

The results in which Debate Media entered the Top 10 with four of its verticals correspond to the month of March 2022 of the Digital Native Media Ranking where analysts observed the growth achieved compared to the previous month.

Based on the above I’m Carmín, I’m Soccer, My Pocket, and Show News were placed within the 10 most read information portals during March in Mexico.

According to El Economista, Debate media sites were placed in the following positions, with so many millions of visits;

1: One TV with 12.925 million views

2: MedioTiempo with 8.196 million visits

3: SDP News with 4.789 million views

4: Gastrolab with 4,397 million visits

5: I’m Carmine with 3.932 million visits.

6: I’m Soccer with 3.461 million visits.

7: Sports Herald with 3.242 million visits.

8: La Silla Rota with 3.240 million visits.

9: My Pocket with 3,038 million visits.

10: Show News with 3,013 million visits.

Meanwhile, the sites that led the Native Digital Media Ranking for March 2022 were Uno Tv with 12.925 million visits, followed by Medio Tiempo, SDP Noticias and Gastrolab Web, which obtained 8.1, 4.7, and 4.3 million visits, respectively.

Read more: More for your collection! Banxico will produce more than 100 million axolotl bills this 2022

The ranking highlighted that the Medical Debate sites Soy Carmín had 15% more visits compared to the previous month. While Soy Futbol obtained 59% more monthly.