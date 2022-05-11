The pulse of FIFA to EA Sports is resolved with a positive victory for the video game industry.

The only thing missing for Lobo Carrasco was to grab a lamppost while he assured El Chiringuito de don Josep a few days ago that he was a better footballer than Vinicius Junior. As Álvaro Castellano suggested while we were debating about the grotesque statement of the outdated former soccer player, soccer has changed so much in recent decades that it is unthinkable to carry out such forced and incoherent comparisons. And yet they are made. For what is this? That we tend to think that football does not change but, like unbreakable mantras like that Messi would always wear the same shirt or that FIFA always wins, it changes. As an example of what changes the beautiful game, the change from FIFA to EA Sports FC represents an impressive metamorphosis. What do you want me to tell you, I’m glad someone beats FIFA, the king of beach bars, and I am more glad that it is someone from our sector.

From David Platt and Piotr Swierczewski on the first cover of FIFA International Soccer to FIFA 22 with good old Kylian almost 30 years have passed. Three decades, six generations of consoles and more than 300 million units sold, countless millions of euros and anecdotes and stories that have shaped the childhood, adolescence and adulthood of an entire generation of gamers. And the question is obvious: Is the name that will be printed on the box of the next game worth $1 billion? I have another question for you: do you think people are going to stop calling it FIFA? Allow me an example as quinqui as the body chaired by Gianni Infantino: Has anyone ever called Tamara Seisdedos Yurena? FIFA is a name that, whether they like it or not, is already part of all the players who have tirelessly bought each installment.

The big loser here is FIFA, which loses a vital partnerDo you know when FIFA was interested in what was done with its video games? When EA Sports started getting chronic tendinitis from counting money. Until then, all nonchalance and improvisation worthy of the highest body in world football. Do not doubt it: the big loser here is FIFA, which loses a vital partner that, beyond printing its rotten name on a box every year, also organized the main eSports championships for it and served as a vehicle to engage in broadcasts to a necessary young audience that is vital to the survival of the global football business. “You’re freaking out Tonichan”, you’ll think. I don’t say it: Florentino said it in the no less grotesque presentation of the Super League a year ago.

Aren’t you curious FIFA’s wide sleeve with the crimes committed in Qatar And how tense has it gotten with a video game publisher? To protect kids from the questionable practices of FIFA Ultimate Team? First rule of the Pufo Club: FIFA does not protect anyone other than itself. Never. I am convinced that time will prove the American publisher right in the form of sales. FIFA today has two options: find a new partner to offer the $1 billion deal (Konami can already sell many units of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection) or collect cable with its partners in the last 30 years. bets allowed.

We may have a winner: Gianni Infantino has stepped into the media spotlight to confirm that he is working with publishers and investors to create a new FIFA soccer game in 2024. “FIFA will remain and remain the best,” he said, ” I can assure you that the only real and authentic game under the FIFA name will be the best game available to football fans.” doCan you think of a greater display of ignorance of the sector to guarantee that in two years they will release a product at the level of FIFA? I have something at stake with you: if the fantasy FIFA 23 or 24 that it announces is released and has a Metacritic rating similar to that of EA Football FC for the season, I’ll put on a shirt of the club founded by Hans Gamper and upload it to the networks of the 3D House. I would be happy to do it because if a game in the category of EA Sports comes out it would be great news! Something that would be good for the future of football and its virtual namesake, and as in FIFA it doesn’t matter one thing or the otherI know that I will not wear questionable clothing for my skin.

I want to be very positive with a saga to which, as a player, I owe a lot of happinessBut I don’t want to deceive you, what Infantino does and FIFA brings it to me very hovering; I care what happens to EA Sports FC and I want to be very positive with a saga to which, as a player, I owe many joys and many broken controllers out of pure passion: a new chapter is opening for virtual football and EA Sports must take advantage of it. Club and footballer licenses are guaranteed at EA Sports FC, people are going to continue to buy and compete with the new stuff that comes from Canadian lands, but it would be a good time to create one of those unforgettable installments that set the title of the game apart from any headline in pursuit of re-falling in love with those who separated from the path of FIFA in recent years. It is time to revitalize the brand in every way.

The little pulse has gone wrong for FIFA and nothing makes me happier; video games have not been a second division product for decades Of which to waste a crappy license: it is a product of the Champions League, and as such, they deserve respect.

