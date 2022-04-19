Monterrey, Nuevo León.- After the disappearance of Denabhi Escobar, occurred on April 8 in the municipality of Escobedo, her friends became the target of a media lynching perpetrated on social networks.

Such is the case of a woman identified as Yatziri, who posted this Monday on his Facebook account that has received insults, slander and threats because of the disappearance of the 18-year-old girl.

“Debanhi is my friend; however, I no longer coincided with her, much less attended that party. My name has been confused with one of the friends who attended that party and because of that I have received constant attacks for the past few days.”

There are not few social media users who have blamed Debanhi’s friends for her disappearance. Even on some platforms the presumed identities of the young woman’s friends circulate.

“I am making this public because I will start taking legal action for defamation, harassment and whatever results, since it is not fair that they harass and defame me without knowing the truth,” Yatziri said.

Said message was published along with some captures of private messages, where they hold her responsible for the disappearance of the young woman. For this reason, Yatziri urged the population to “be informed and stop all those fake news chains that can cause so much damage.”

“Like everyone I want it to appear as soon as possible,” he said.

In this sense, feminist groups turned to social networks to ask users not to blame Debanhi’s friends for her sudden disappearance.

So far, the authorities continue with the investigations to find Debanhi’s whereabouts.