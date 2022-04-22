Mario Escobar, father of Debanhi Escobar, held a press conference this Friday, after indicating at dawn that the body found in the cistern of a motel in Nuevo León (Mexico) would be that of his daughter.who had been missing since April 9.

The case has captured the country’s attention, after track of the 18-year-old girl was lost after attending a party with her friends.

“We are sick of this insecurity. We are sick of this happening to our girls. If this served to find four or five bodies. That detonated by the case of María Fernanda. If this serves to put a grain of sand, I will continue doing it”.

“This is not a circus. My daughter is dead. Right now I’m going with Samuel. Four times they have searched it (the area where Debanhi’s body was found) and why does it appear on the fifth? Question, did they plant it? She couldn’t have climbed the fence,” and refuted the version that Debanhi fell into the cistern.

Debanhi’s father, disappointed by the actions of the Prosecutor’s Office and his friends

About Debanhi’s friends, who have been said to have left her alone on a road, she noted: “They are not friends, friends don’t leave each other. Friends don’t leave a person on the street. Friends, if you see that a person is ill, you wait until you can locate them and leave them at home or near some place and the next day, if you want, you don’t go out with them anymore. Friends, those are not.”

“Debanhi got angry because she was being sexually harassed. It was strange that there were no videos. If we are in a globalized world of social networks (sic)”. And he pointed out how “strange that in this area not even a video has come out.”

“Let society judge him because the prosecutor tells me that there is no crime to prosecute. There are a lot of inconsistencies,” she said.

Debanhi was an only child and was studying criminology. Photo: Instagram: Debanhi Escobar

Taxi driver touched Debanhi: Mario Escobar

Mario Escobar, father of Debanhi Escobar, says that the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office showed him videos where he observes that the taxi driver who picked her up, he touched her breasts without her consent, which triggered her to get off.

“They lied to me and my wife. If the National Guard has to be brought in, let them be involved. I have more information,” he added.

The father of the young woman demanded that the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and the governor, Samuel García, “do what you have to do, because I no longer trust the prosecutorGustavo Adolfo Guerrero.

Motel employees smelled

The undersecretary of Security, Ricardo Mejía Berdeja, pointed out that the employees of the Nueva Castilla Motel were the ones who alerted the authorities after emitting a fetid odor in the cistern.

“The alert is given by employees of the motel itself, due to the fetid odors that were beginning to be released from that place (sic),” Mejía Berdeja explained.

The official assured that after speaking with the prosecutor of Nuevo León, Gustavo Adolfo Guerrero, it was indicated that The body has already been rescued from the cistern, and was taken to the forensic medical service to perform the necropsy and to be able to genetically check if it is Debanhi.

“However, we are told that there was a crucifix that coincides with the one he was carrying (Debanhi)as well as clothing that was unveiled at the last moment where there is any graphic image of Debanhi herself.”

They ask to reveal videos of the case

The governor of the state of Nuevo León, Samuel García, referred to the case in a video and pointed out that “There are many doubts about the unfortunate case of Debanhi.”

“Both the father, as a server and all citizens and groups want to know the truth. I respectfully urge the Prosecutor’s Office to make the effort, today, as soon as possible, to let us know minute by minute the videos, the photos, the evidence of the searches, the routines. Because I firmly believe that we have the right to know what is in that investigation so that the truth comes out and because we have the right to be informed,” said García, who indicated that “as governor of the state” he does not know “the folder, I have not seen a video” of the file.

García added: “For certainty of the family, for tranquility and clarification of society, what happened in this case and to understand the case and be able to act accordingly and try to avoid other cases like this one from Debanhi in the future. As soon as I receive any information that I consider relevant or that I can make known by law, I will give it at that time, so I am here with your orders.”

EL UNIVERSAL (Mexico) / GDA