Nuevo León.- Elements of the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office carried out an inspection of the facilities of the Nueva Castilla motelespecially in two rooms that have been mentioned a lot on social networks, this after the death of Debanhi Escobar, young man who appeared lifeless in one of the cisterns of the place.

The inspection was carried out after Mr. mario escobarfather of Debanhi, and his lawyers, they requested a search in two rooms of the Nueva Castilla motel in order to find more clues about their daughter’s casethat, until now, the truth about the fact is unknown.

The search of the Nueva Castilla motel facilities was carried out on Tuesday, May 10, around five in the afternoon.

Read more: Search in Nueva Castilla motel for Debanhi Escobar case was in rooms that appear on Tik Tok

What evidence was found inside the Nueva Castilla motel?

The Nuevo Leon Prosecutor’s Office He mentioned, through a statement, the “Result: topographical surveys in the pool and cistern area, fixation of indications in a specific room of the property.”

The prosecutor’s office personnel who were doing the inspection entered the place with hoses and equipment to drain the water, leaving the place with a white ice chest with evidence.

The search of the motel was not only on Tuesday, but the next day, the authorities reviewed it again to find more evidence in the case of Debanhi Escobar.

Within the search there is also room 174, which was cordoned off and inspected for two days in a row, in addition to the fact that more security cameras were detected that had not been checked.

Read more: Three-year-old Arely died while her grandfather performed an exorcism on her inside a church

Many of the tests that were carried out in the facilities of the New Castile motel they were made with Luminol, which detects amounts of blood in very low quantities, these results would be two days later.